War Ukraine Russia, the news. Kiev: ‘Nearly 220,000 Russians killed since the beginning of the war’. LIVE

Ukraine, six settlements still flooded after the collapse of the dam

Six settlements are still under water in the Kherson region after the Russian attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam. This was reported in Telegram Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration of Kherson, according to Ukrinform. “The average water level was 1.1 meters at 21:00 (June 17). Six settlements are flooded on the right (Dnipro River) bank, namely Kherson, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Novohradnieve and Blahodativka. Ben 1,274 homes remain underwater in that area,” he wrote. Prokudin also reported that the bomb squad examined almost 310 hectares of land, discovering four explosive objects, which were neutralized on the spot. And yesterday, rescuers pumped more than 24,000 tons of water from 82 residential buildings in the region. On June 6, the Russian military blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam, causing a large-scale flood. A number of settlements in the Kherson region and parts of the Mykolaiv region were flooded. As of yesterday, June 17, the count of victims is 16 confirmed dead, of which 14 in the Kherson region and 2 in the Mykolaiv region and about thirty missing.