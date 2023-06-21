Slađa Delibasic in a bikini | Fun

Slađa Delibašić showed off her sculpted figure at the age of 54.

Source: TV Pink

The singer once revealed the secret of her appearance and pointed out that she is very dedicated and disciplined when it comes to nutrition and training, which sometimes makes her get up at the crack of dawn. She admitted that her line is partially due to genetics, since she comes from a sports family. After showing off her abs on the live show, Sladja has now outsmarted her followers in a bikini.

Slađa Delibašić posed in a swimsuit and delighted everyone with her slim figure and sculpted abs.

“Proud of my age and life,” she wrote.

