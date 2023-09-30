Home » Slovak Parliamentary Elections: A Crucial Test for Ukraine Relations and European Unity
Slovak Parliamentary Elections: A Crucial Test for Ukraine Relations and European Unity

Slovaks Head to Polls in Election with potential Impact on Ukraine and NATO

Slovakia is set to hold parliamentary elections this Saturday, with implications that could reshape the country’s stance towards Ukraine and potentially create tension within NATO and the European Union.

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico, the leading candidate, has openly displayed his allegiance to the Kremlin throughout his election campaign. Fico has criticized Western support for Ukraine and has adopted an anti-American stance, even going so far as to accuse Slovakia’s president, Zuzana Čaputová, of being an “American agent.” He pledges to halt arms shipments to Ukraine and obstruct Ukrainian aspirations in NATO if elected.

Fico’s left-wing populist SMER party has consistently been in the lead for months, although recent opinion polls indicate a tight race with the Progressive Slovakia (PS) party.

The PS party, headed by Michal Šimečka, the Vice President of the European Parliament, envisions a different path for Slovakia. They advocate unwavering support for Kyiv and strong ties with Western nations.

Experts have raised concerns about the prevalence of Russian disinformation and propaganda during the election campaign. Criticism has been directed towards social media companies for their inadequate measures in curbing the spread of false information.

Věra Jourová, the European Commission’s top digital affairs officer, referred to Slovakia as a key battleground for Russia’s pro-Kremlin and pro-war narratives. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Jourová emphasized that this election acted as a “test case” for the power of social media and the impact of misinformation. She further highlighted that the approach to the conflict in Ukraine is a significant dividing factor in the election.

The outcome of the election could have profound consequences not only for Slovakia but also for its relationship with Ukraine, NATO, and the European Union.

