Slowthai on probation on two counts of rape
Having recently released his latest album “UGLY”, the rapper appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court on Tuesday via video call where he had to confirm his name, date of birth and current address. The prosecution prosecutor has insisted that the two alleged rape cases must be heard in Crown Court. As a result of this request, the 28-year-old Briton must remain on probation until June 2023.

According to the case report, reflected in various British media, we would be talking about two charges for oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent, in Oxford, two years ago.

Following the recent accusations Frampton has issued a public response via his Instagram denying all charges.

