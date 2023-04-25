Smartphone, this trick really saves your life | Finally sleep peacefully

The company founded by Steve Jobs has been and is always close to all its users, to their needs and also to all their requests.

In fact, ever since it was born, back in 1976 a CupertinoCalifornia has proven it looks like a company empathic. His story started with computers. The first of these of his own production is theApple I. There are few, indeed very few people who remember it. And since then, a lot of water has flown under the bridge.

continued the production of computers and in 2007 started a series of smartphone which would have marked the history of this sector. And, to date, there are many loyal users of these devices. Of course, Apple is not alone computeror better Maco iPhone. There is a universe of devices and gadgets around them.

Apple work every day to improve theexperience of use of his devices. They users they seem to appreciate these mammoth efforts. Even when there are problems, the Company of Cupertino she is always ready to solve them. This is its actual point of forza. You have to think, then, that Apple he’s come up with something really extraordinary.

It is something that, needless to say, concerns precisely the safety. But the latter is not intended as security of data personal or data sensitivenor, much less, security of devices. Rather, he has developed a system capable of to save fast humans and also their properties. No. We are not talking about SOS Emergency Via Satellite.

Apple saves your life: from now on you can rest assured.

There’s a new one functionality about iPhone which will be able to save yourselves and also your properties: one of all yours dwelling. But how can such a small device do it? Well yes. He can. The right one will suffice combination of devices and gadgets and everything will go smoothly. Don’t believe it? You do very badly.

Do you know the HomePod, True? It is thanks to these devices for the smart home you can prevent, thanks to a new functionalityThe set fire that can happen to yours dwelling. As? We’ll explain it to you right away. It’s a lot simple andabove all, it is free. All this will happen thanks to Siri and your iPhone. Open the App Casa on your iPhone. A pop up window will appear with the text “New safety and security features“.

All you have to do is activate the audio recognition function for yours HomePod. Obviously, if you have more than one you can activate it for all. In this way, by activating the audio recognition, the HomePods will detect the fire alarm in the house and will send a notification to the iPhone in your possession. In this way you can immediately deal with the situation by calling for help and avoiding the worst.