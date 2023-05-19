Home » Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has died at the age of 59
World

Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has died at the age of 59

by admin
Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has died at the age of 59

Andy Rourke, English bassist best known for being part of the Smiths, has died at the age of 59. He announced it on social networks Johnny Marr, who was the guitarist of the Smiths. Rourke was born in Manchester and joined the Smiths shortly after Marr and singer Morrissey formed the band: he remained there until they broke up in 1987, except for a brief two-week period in early 1986 when he was removed for via his heroin addiction problems. After the breakup of the Smiths he continued to collaborate with various singers and groups, such as Sinéad O’Connor, i Pretenders e Ian Brown, and with the same Morrissey he played for on the record Bona Drag of the 1990.

Continue on the Post

See also  China Railway Express (Chengdu-Chongqing) runs over 4,800 lines in the first year, reaching more than 100 cities in Europe-International Online

You may also like

Nikola Kalinić did not play the whole quarter...

attacked a base with 150 Russians – Corriere...

Applause from Sicilian industrialists for changes to the...

Slovakia, the alleged instigator of the murder reporter...

Photo with AI of indigenous activist draws attention...

Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele hospital after 45...

METHOD AGENCY AND “MONDO DESIRE” PROJECT AWARDED AT...

Khanate, referents of metal, come back to life...

Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

FROM SUDAN TO PAKISTAN, THE EMPIRE DON’T GET...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy