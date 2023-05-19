Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has died at the age of 59

Andy Rourke, English bassist best known for being part of the Smiths, has died at the age of 59. He announced it on social networks Johnny Marr, who was the guitarist of the Smiths. Rourke was born in Manchester and joined the Smiths shortly after Marr and singer Morrissey formed the band: he remained there until they broke up in 1987, except for a brief two-week period in early 1986 when he was removed for via his heroin addiction problems. After the breakup of the Smiths he continued to collaborate with various singers and groups, such as Sinéad O’Connor, i Pretenders e Ian Brown, and with the same Morrissey he played for on the record Bona Drag of the 1990.

See more

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023

Continue on the Post