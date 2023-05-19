Lgbtq rights, Trudeau attacks Meloni: “The Italian positions are worrying”

Justin Trudeau and Giorgia Meloni
G7, sensational words from the Canadian prime minister against Meloni
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he is “concerned by some of the” positions “that Italy is taking on rights Lgbtq. But I can’t wait to talk about it with you”. Trudeau himself said this during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Giorgia Melonias reported by various Canadian media present at the first part of the meeting.
According to a statement from the Canadian government, the two leaders "exchanged views on the importance of protecting and defending human rights, including the rights of 2SLGBTQI+ people. Prime Minister Meloni replied that his government is following the decisions of the courts and it is not departing from previous administrations".