Home World Snap CEO: Starting in February next year, employees will need to work in the company four days a week | Musk|snap|CEO_NetEase Technology
World

Snap CEO: Starting in February next year, employees will need to work in the company four days a week | Musk|snap|CEO_NetEase Technology

by admin

2022-11-29 16:00:16 Source: Netease Technology Report
beijing report

share to

News on November 29, on Monday local time, Evan Spiegel, CEO of the American social media company Snap, notified employees in a memo that they are expected to return to the office four weeks a week starting in February next year. sky.

“I believe that spending more time face-to-face will help us reach our full potential,” Spiegel wrote. That means full-time employees spend an average of more than four days a week in the office, he says, while some Some work-related tasks, such as meeting with clients, also count as in-office time.

Spiegel went on to write in the memo: “While each of us may have sacrificed in terms of personal convenience, I believe that we will have more to gain in terms of collective success.”

Snap spent much of the second half of the year scaling back and shelving some projects to cut costs. In August, the company laid off 20% of its workforce and cut projects that would not help grow revenue and advance the company’s augmented reality (AR) technology. The company also failed to ramp up revenue as quickly as expected as clients slashed advertising budgets.

Snap is the latest company to formally ask employees to return to the office as coronavirus restrictions ease. Previously, Apple asked employees to work three days a week starting in September.

Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, has insisted that employees work from the office, even though the company has previously told employees they can “telework forever” from anywhere. Many of Wall Street’s biggest banks have rolled back work-from-home policies.

See also  Coronavirus in the world: the Netherlands suspends the AstraZeneca vaccine until March 28

For Snap, the new return-to-work policy will apply to all employees in 30 offices around the world. At the same time, the company is also developing relevant procedures for special cases of employees who request to work remotely.

“We’ve been working this way for so long that I worry we’ve forgotten the benefits of face-to-face interaction,” Spiegel said. “I believe the new policy, while preserving flexibility for our team members, will also Help us accelerate our growth and achieve our strategic priorities of growing our community, re-accumulating our revenue growth, and leading in AR.” (Xiao Xiao)

Wang Fengzhi

Source of this article: Netease Science and Technology Report Responsible Editor: Wang Fengzhi_NT2541

You may also like

Macron flies to Biden: the journey that relaunches...

Overseas Chinese in many places took to the...

The end of the year will be the...

Ukraine, the Vatican stakes for a mediation to...

In order to survive the winter, people in...

The Fed’s “Three Hands”: Still need to raise...

Russian oil embargo close, that’s why the price...

Daily Report: Desi coach whispers big things about...

Ukraine latest news. Moscow transfers many missile systems...

ŷó˻򽫼Ӿ ŷ޹ҵ-ʱƾ-

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy