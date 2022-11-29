News on November 29, on Monday local time, Evan Spiegel, CEO of the American social media company Snap, notified employees in a memo that they are expected to return to the office four weeks a week starting in February next year. sky.

“I believe that spending more time face-to-face will help us reach our full potential,” Spiegel wrote. That means full-time employees spend an average of more than four days a week in the office, he says, while some Some work-related tasks, such as meeting with clients, also count as in-office time.

Spiegel went on to write in the memo: “While each of us may have sacrificed in terms of personal convenience, I believe that we will have more to gain in terms of collective success.”

Snap spent much of the second half of the year scaling back and shelving some projects to cut costs. In August, the company laid off 20% of its workforce and cut projects that would not help grow revenue and advance the company’s augmented reality (AR) technology. The company also failed to ramp up revenue as quickly as expected as clients slashed advertising budgets.

Snap is the latest company to formally ask employees to return to the office as coronavirus restrictions ease. Previously, Apple asked employees to work three days a week starting in September.

Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, has insisted that employees work from the office, even though the company has previously told employees they can “telework forever” from anywhere. Many of Wall Street’s biggest banks have rolled back work-from-home policies.

For Snap, the new return-to-work policy will apply to all employees in 30 offices around the world. At the same time, the company is also developing relevant procedures for special cases of employees who request to work remotely.

“We’ve been working this way for so long that I worry we’ve forgotten the benefits of face-to-face interaction,” Spiegel said. “I believe the new policy, while preserving flexibility for our team members, will also Help us accelerate our growth and achieve our strategic priorities of growing our community, re-accumulating our revenue growth, and leading in AR.” (Xiao Xiao)