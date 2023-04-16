Home » Sofía Comas, criticizes her album A un pájaro rojo (2023)
World

Sofía Comas, criticizes her album A un pájaro rojo (2023)

by admin
Sofía Comas, criticizes her album A un pájaro rojo (2023)

That music is a healing element is something we already know. But in all this, there are certain degrees and situations, some more urgent than others. And to Sofia Comas music is a lifeline, it clings to it like a float in the middle of the ocean.

He did it in 2020 with “Summer will be forever” to overcome the death of his father and now, after a stretch of life, let’s say that, confused and convulsed, he draws his best weapon to bring down the vertigo. This is none other than that innate ability (and need) to compose.

“To a Red Bird” combines two apparently incompatible universes, electronics and the juggling and disconcerting games of the medieval. Without one dragging the other, simply as two complements to the essential: the virtue that as a singer-songwriter has Sofia Comas to flee from the prototypical.

In the little more than half an hour that the album lasts, and under the production of Mumbai Moon, Comas talks about the uncertainties of life and the way to resolve them. From the initial whistle with the confessional “To a Red Bird”the epic poise of “Until Dawn” y “Vervain Hope” with their palms and their eyes set on the dance and its sunrise. “Never never” narrates the great doubt; whether to pull back or forward, but as she says: “never stay here again”. In “Arroro” carry the experiment to infinity and so on “Storm”, the long epilogue to a record that every good doctor would recommend.

Few recipes so accurate for the cure of this “To a Red Bird”. The next step? We’ll see, but surely there is something sincere on the horizon and in his world, again a small revolution.

See also  Japan, goodbye to Maki Kaji the man who invented sudoku

You may also like

Xi Jinping sends Xia Baolong to Hong Kong...

Roma-Udinese / Today we play, the latest from...

Lankum, review of his disco False Lankum (2023)

DONATION FOR NATIONAL CUISINE AND HELP TO THOSE...

A former Indian politician sentenced to life in...

I controversy “coffee with legs” of Chile

Poland and Hungary have banned imports of grain...

June 11th Xbox and Starfield shows kick off...

Normalization continues in the Middle East: new diplomatic...

Monteperdido, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy