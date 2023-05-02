Sofoklis Skorcijanidis plays basketball in the fifth league | Sport

The real show was created in the stands when Sofoklis Skorcijanidis entered the field!

Izvor: MN Press/Youtube/A.E. GLORY OF PYRROU ARTAS 2001

Sofoklis Skorcijanidis is back on the field! Almost three years after ending his professional basketball career, the charismatic center from Greece returned to the field and played in Corfu in the amateur local league. Over the weekend, 37-year-old Sophocles entered the game at the end of the first quarter to the delight of the fans, and during the time spent on the field he scored one point!

He played in the fifth league, and strengthened the team that has the ambition to reach the fourth level of competition in the Greek league system at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether Skortsianidis will continue to play or if this will be his only appearance in jersey of a lower league club.

Skorcianidis started his career in 2000 in Iraklis, where he spent three years, and then went to Kanta. After a year in Italy, he played for Aris, then moved to Olympiakos, where he played at the highest level in the Euroleague.

Then he wore the jersey of Maccabi, and spent a year in Panathinaiko, then returned to Tel Aviv and won the Euroleague in the jersey of the “pride of Israel”. Then he had an episode in Belgrade where he performed for red star, and after the termination of the contract, he went to PAOK. Playing in Trikala and Jonikos, he ended his career in 2020. See how he looked on the field:

With the national team of Greece, he won a bronze medal at the Eurobasket in Poland in 2009, and throughout his career he struggled with excess weight. Allegedly, he now weighs around 200 kilograms and is 208 centimeters tall.