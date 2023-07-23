Soldier in Congo Kills 13, Including 10 Children, Over Son’s Unapproved Burial

Title: Soldier in Congo Kills 13, Including 10 Children, in Attack on Relatives

Location: GOMA, Congo

In a tragic incident in northeastern Congo, a Congolese soldier shot and killed 13 people, including 10 children, in an attack on his own relatives. The incident took place yesterday in the province of Ituri, according to Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, spokesperson for the army in the region.

The soldier, who remains unidentified, became enraged upon learning that his son had been buried without his permission and in his absence. Arriving at his home in a different village, the soldier found that his family and community were mourning his son, who had succumbed to natural causes the day before.

Unable to control his anger, the soldier proceeded to kill his wife, in-laws, and two of his children before turning his weapon on others who were present. Although the motive behind the attack seems to stem from the soldier’s disapproval of the burial arrangements, this act of violence has shocked the local community.

Baraka Muguwa Oscar, the head of the local village, expressed his disbelief at the soldier’s actions. He stated, “This soldier did not approve of the fact that his son was buried without his approval and in his absence.”

Following the attack, the soldier fled the scene. However, elements of the Congolese army have been dispatched to apprehend him. The soldier is a member of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), and his act of aggression will face legal consequences. “No matter the circumstances or the moment, one cannot take another person’s life. This is an act of indiscipline that will be dealt with by the courts,” emphasized Lieutenant Ngongo.

The incident highlights the ongoing unrest and violence that has plagued eastern Congo for decades. More than 120 armed groups are locked in constant power struggles, fighting over land and control of valuable mineral resources in the region. The United Nations recently warned of an escalation in violence in the northeast of the country, further highlighting the urgency to address the ongoing conflicts.

As the Congolese army moves to bring the soldier responsible for the attack to justice, the local community mourns the loss of innocent lives, particularly the children who were caught in the crossfire. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for peace, stability, and the enforcement of the rule of law in the region.

