Former Paramilitary Chief Salvatore Mancuso Delivers Evidence to the JEP: A Crucial Step in Colombia’s Peace Process

Former Colombian president, Álvaro Uribe, has accused President Gustavo Petro of appointing former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso as peace manager in an effort to discredit his government’s demobilization process. In a tweet, Uribe questioned Mancuso’s credibility and called for other ex-paramilitaries to receive the same treatment.

Petro, on the other hand, defended his decision to appoint Mancuso, stating that the peace process between the government and paramilitary groups is still unfinished. He claimed that Mancuso’s knowledge and cooperation could help bring an end to the ongoing violence in the country.

The appointment of Mancuso has sparked controversy due to his criminal past. Mancuso was extradited in 2008 and has been serving time in prison ever since. However, he recently appeared before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) and delivered evidence regarding the formation of paramilitary groups and the involvement of state agents.

The JEP confirmed that Mancuso provided the requested documents and that they will be used in the ongoing investigation into his case. The information will also be analyzed and verified by the JEP’s Information Analysis Group and the Analysis, Context, and Statistics Group.

In his statements before the JEP, Mancuso discussed various aspects of paramilitary activities, including their formation, alliances with state agents, and links to the political class. He also provided names of members of the Convivir cooperatives and individuals involved in approving their operation, as well as information on attacks and incursions carried out by paramilitary groups.

Mancuso’s testimony also touched on joint operations between the Public Force and paramilitary groups, revealing names of Venezuelan soldiers involved in actions on the Colombia-Venezuela border, details of paramilitary incursions in different regions, and connections with Antioquia-based businessmen.

While the JEP reviews the evidence submitted by Mancuso, he is required to continue attending all hearings and proceedings related to his case.

The appointment of Mancuso as peace manager has brought attention to the ongoing peace process in Colombia, highlighting unresolved issues and challenges that remain in achieving complete peace. The decision has sparked a debate and raised questions about the credibility and effectiveness of such appointments.

Both Uribe and Petro continue to express their opposing views on Mancuso’s appointment, with Uribe calling for equal treatment of other ex-paramilitaries and Petro defending his decision as a necessary step towards achieving peace in the country. The case remains ongoing, and the JEP will continue to analyze the evidence and progress towards justice and peace in Colombia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

