Desecration of Quran, Islamic countries recall ambassador from Sweden: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the central head of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) has said that the desecration of the Holy Quran in Stockholm has hurt the feelings of Muslims, therefore all Muslim countries including Pakistan should recall their ambassadors from Sweden.

Addressing a protest rally outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday against the desecration of the Quran in Sweden, he said that the Quran, the Noble Prophethood and the belief in the end of Prophethood are the red line of Muslims and Sweden has crossed this red line by desecrating the Quran.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) protested across the country on Sunday against the desecration of the Quran in Sweden.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief, added that the world should know that Muslims know how to protect the Quran.

‘We will protect the Qur’an by offering blood.’

He said that as a protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran, all the Islamic countries of the world including Pakistan should recall their ambassadors from Sweden.

The head of JUIF further said that Europe’s plans to destroy Islam will not be allowed to succeed.

“America should also listen to Islam, Quran and Muslims will remain and no conspiracy will be successful.”

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that Israel will not be allowed to interfere in Pakistan’s affairs and that there is no place for Israel’s agents in Pakistan.

He said that in the absence of a collective response from the Islamic world and if the ambassadors are not recalled, protests will be organized every Friday.

The JUI chief said that this is the first demonstration which is the first drop of rain from the soil of Pakistan.

‘Sweden, Denmark and the whole western world are informed that the attack on the Holy Prophet and the Qur’an is an attack on the Muslim Ummah itself.

“If the Muslims leave, they will narrow the land and you will not get a chance to live anywhere.”

He said that Muslims are broad-minded and like Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, they consider Jesus and Prophet Moses as true prophets and the Bible and Torah as inspired books.

