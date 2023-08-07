Home » Soleri will still be Brunori’s deputy
Soleri will still be Brunori's deputy

Soleri will still be Brunori's deputy

Everything seemed to be done, but the transfer of Chilean Diego Valencia to Palermo has been cancelled. The reasons are top secret, but from what transpires the attacker would not have passed the in-depth medical examinations due to an old physical problem to which Palermo would have subjected him. Hence, precisely, the decision of the rosanero club to make…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the Valencia deal is off: Soleri will still be Brunori’s deputy appeared 3 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

See also  February 16, 2022: Russia will not attack (but the crisis is not over)

