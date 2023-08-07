Home » Taxes – Lindner calls for a reduction in bureaucracy
Taxes – Lindner calls for a reduction in bureaucracy

Taxes – Lindner calls for a reduction in bureaucracy

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) warns of the consequences of excessive bureaucracy and wants to take action. “People and companies in Germany are slowed down every day by excessive bureaucracy,” Lindner told the “Bild” (Tuesday edition).

“We mustn’t burden them even more – regardless of whether it’s about higher taxes or additional work for the office.” The FDP chairman warns: “New regulations are always jeopardizing growth and jobs.” Lindner now wants to take action against this: He wants to “actively cut back on bureaucracy”. He wanted to “simplify reporting procedures for cash registers, free small businesses from declaration requirements and raise the limits for bookkeeping requirements”. He made initial proposals for this in the Growth Opportunities Act.

