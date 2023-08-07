Reimann: Linking data can provide valuable insights

AOK Federal Association

Regarding the recently published draft of a law for the improved use of health data (GDNG), the chairwoman of the AOK federal association, Dr. Carola Reimann:

“The draft law now presented by the Federal Ministry of Health is a good basis for using the existing health data even more systematically and effectively to improve care and to further develop our health system in the future. The plan to use the health insurance data from the research data center with to connect the data from the regional cancer registers. This allows valuable insights to be gained for care, as recently shown by the AOK-supported study on the effectiveness of care in oncological centers (WiZen).We also welcome the plan to allow health insurance companies to use the On the basis of the evaluation of billing data, health insurance companies can, for example, remind insured persons of upcoming vaccinations or make personalized preventive care offers.

However, we are critical of some detailed regulations in the draft law, which will primarily lead to bureaucratic work for the health insurance companies. This applies above all to the planned shortening of deadlines for the transmission of so-called routine data by the health insurance companies and the advance transmission of preliminary data from outpatient care. Complex data flows are to be set up here at the expense of the contributors, without any adequate benefit arising in return. At these points, the legislature should also improve the quality of the transmitted data.”

