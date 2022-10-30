Home World Somalia, attack in Mogadishu at least 100 dead
Somalia, attack in Mogadishu at least 100 dead

MOGADISCIO – At least 100 people were killed and 300 injured in two car bombs that went off Saturday in front of the Ministry of Education of Mogadishucapital of the Somalia. Neither side has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. But the authorities have accused the Islamist group al Shabaab, which, moreover, always remains silent after attacks that cause many victims.

