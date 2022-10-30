MOGADISCIO – At least 100 people were killed and 300 injured in two car bombs that went off Saturday in front of the Ministry of Education of Mogadishucapital of the Somalia. Neither side has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. But the authorities have accused the Islamist group al Shabaab, which, moreover, always remains silent after attacks that cause many victims.
According to
See also CDC: Ome Keron has become the main source of infection in the United States, infected people account for 73% of new cases | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News