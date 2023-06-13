Somborci about Nikola Jokić | Sports

In the historic night of Nikola Jokić and Denver, we cheered for “Joker” in his city – Sombor!

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/MN Press

On the evening of the biggest match in Nikola Jokić’s career, Denver – Miami for the Nuggets title, MONDA reporters were in Sombor with fellow citizens of the best basketball player in the world. In a conversation with those who know Nikola even before he became a famous basketball player, we found out what we expected – that he is not a star in his hometown, but an ordinary guy – and he insists on that. “Are we excited about the match? Well, it’s our Nidža no matter what!” laughed Davor from the restaurant where Nikola likes to spend time when he comes on vacation from America in the summer. “Whenever he comes home, he calls out to everyone on the street, greets people as he always does, comes to lunch… Everything is the most normal”.

“When he’s there during the Sombor theater marathon, in the evening he must come to the party with his brothers and friends and he must send a round of drinks. Simply, he has a normal attitude towards the people here and they see him as a neighbor, not as some kind of sensation”.

Davor, is it true that no one wanted to play basketball with him? “That’s not true, everything was taken out of context,” he told us, while we were talking by the table where they sat last summer. sat American millionaires – owners of the Denver Nuggets, coach Michael Malone and the rest of the expedition that brought Sombor the MVP award.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

“Well, Malone and the whole team came here, they called the restaurant and asked if there was room for 20 people. We told them that there was only room inside and that they had to wait, so because of the crowd we couldn’t serve them on time. Of course, none of them protested, they sat down, ate, drank and that was it,” laughed Davor.

This night, Serbia will not sleep because of Nikola, and we all believe that the time has come for a very beautiful, championship morning to dawn in Sombor!