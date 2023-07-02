Some demonstrators attacked the house of a French mayor: his wife and one of the daughters were injured

In the night between Saturday and Sunday, some demonstrators attacked the home of Vincent Jeanbrun, the mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses, a municipality south of Paris: in the escape, his wife Melanie Nowak and one of his daughters remained wounds. Jeanbrun himself made it known in a statement.

«At 1.30 in the morning», writes Jeanbrun, «while I was – as in the last three nights – at the town hall, some people crashed a car into my house and then set it on fire to cause the house to catch fire. house, where my wife and little daughters slept. Trying to protect them and escape from the attackers, my wife was injured, and so was one of my daughters.”

Last night, a milestone was reached in horror and ignominy. My home was attacked and my family was the victim of an assassination attempt. My determination to protect and serve the Republic is greater than ever. I will not back down. #PasPourRien # Riots ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/9HW1eAFCXN — Vincent Jeanbrun (@VincentJeanbrun) July 2, 2023

On Saturday, the funeral of Nahel M., the 17-year-old killed by police last Tuesday, was celebrated at the Ibn Badis mosque in Nanterre, France, whose death triggered huge demonstrations, clashes with police and vandalism in several cities.

Clashes with the police and acts of vandalism continued in the night between Saturday and Sunday in several French cities: compared to the previous four nights, the intensity of the protests was overall more attenuated, but 719 people were still arrested.

According to prosecutors, Jeanbrun was at the town hall when a group of people gathered outside his home, where his wife Melanie Nowak and his daughters, aged 5 and 7, were staying. The attackers tried to break through the low fence around the house with a car and then set it on fire. Trying to escape with her daughters from the back garden, while attackers threw fireworks and crackers at them, Nowak broke her leg. One of her daughters was also injured.

Jeanbrun, who is 39 and a member of the centre-right Les Républicains (The Republicans) party, has received many declarations of sympathy and support from politicians from all French parties. The prosecutor has opened an investigation into attempted murder: so far there have been no arrests.

