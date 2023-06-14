Sonego ko, now on the field Musetti LIVE

STUTTGART (GERMANY) – Sonego stops in the second round of the ATP 250 in Stuttgart, losing against the Australian O’Connell, Musetti remains the only Italian still in the race on the German grass: the Carrara player challenges the French Barrere. Follow her direct of the day…

17:17

Musetti-Barrere: 2-2 in the second set

It doesn’t break the balance in the second set between Musetti and Barrere after the first set won by the blue: no break e score at 2-2.

17:12

No break in the second set: Musetti ahead 2-1

After the marathon of the first game the next two of the second set were fasterwho have seen first Barrere and then Musetti hold service: the blue, winner of the first set, now leads 2-1 on the French.

17:05

Musetti cancels 6 break points: Barrere chases in the second set

After winning the first set against Barrere, Lorenzo Musetti also starts well in the second, but struggles in the very long first game (26 points played in 19′): the blue saves six break points and manages to keep the serve to the advantages, reaching 1-0 against the French.

16:45

Musetti-Barrere: the blue wins the first set (6-3)

Second break for Musetti thus wins the first set against Barrere: the Frenchman, down 15-40, saves the first break point but not the second e the blue therefore closes the first set on 6-3.

16:40

Musetti-Barrere: 5-3 for the blue in the first set

Both Barrere and Sinner hold service: nin the first set the result is 5-3 in favor of the blue, who had found the break in the fifth game. Now we will need French.

16:34

Musetti keeps his serve: 4-2 on Barrere

After canceled a ball from Musetti’s counter-break keep the service to the advantages and takes it to 4-2 in the first set of the challenge against Barrere.

16:25

Musetti, service ok and then the break: 3-2 on Barrere

Acceleration of Musetti in the match against Barrere: the blue holds the serve and then finds the breakgoing 3-2 over the Frenchman in the first set.

16:16

No break at the start: Barrere ahead 2-1 on Musetti

Balanced start in the match between Musetti and Barrere: French is ahead 2-1 in the first set against the 21-year-old blue.

16:11

Barrere holds the service: 1-0 on Musetti

Barrere serves first in the match against Musetti: the French takes advantage of his turn to serve and wins the first game, making it 1-0.

16:07

Heating for Musetti and Barrere

Musetti and Barrere they are warming up and soon the challenge between the two will begin: up for grabs the pass to the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Stuttgartwhoever wins will face the winner of the next match between the Czech Lehecka and the American Tiafoe.

16:02

Now it’s up to Musetti against Barrere

Now it’s up to Lorenzo Musetti (n. 17 Atp), who in the round of 16 in Stuttgart took the first victory on grass in his career by overcoming the Croatian Borna Gojo and soon will challenge Gregoire Barrere in the round of 16. The 29-year-old Frenchman (n. 58 Atp) promises to be a difficult opponent who eliminated a grass specialist like the landlord Oscar Otte in two quick sets. There are no precedents between the 21-year-old from Carrara and Barrere.

15:45

Hurkacz struggling ahead: Watanuki ko in the tie-break of the third set

Success comeback and struggle for Hubert Hurkacz against Yosuke Watanuki: after losing the first set (4-6) the 26-year-old Polish (n. 14 Atp) prevailed in the tie-breaks of the following two partials, thus eliminating the 25-year-old Japanese (n. 121 Atp). Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Stuttgart will challenge the 29 year old Australian Christopher O’Connell (n. 74 Atp) which has eliminated the blue Lorenzo Sonego.

15:29

Hurkacz-Watanuki: 5-5 in the third set

No break in the third set of the match between Hurkacz e Watanuki: the result is now of 5-5 with the Japanese going to serve.

15:10

Hurkacz-Watanuki: the Japanese ahead 3-2 in the third set

Like the first two sets, the third of the challenge between Hurkacz and Watanuki is all about balance: no break in the first five games, with the Japanese ahead 3-2 on the Polish.

14:46

Hurkacz ok at the tie-break: he goes to third with Watanuki

The second set of the match between Hurkacz e Watanuk: the Pole prevails (7-5) who thus returns to a draw after giving up the first set to the Japanese and extend the challenge to the third set.

14:31

Hurkacz-Watanuki: 5-4 in the second set

The balance persists in the second set of the challenge between Hurkacz e Watanuki: after the first set won by the Japanese (6-4) there have been no breaks so far and the Pole is ahead 5-4.

14:18

Hurkacz-Watanuki: 3-2 in the second set

Balanced start e no breaks in the first five games of the second set between Hurkacz and Watanuki: ahead 3-2 the Pole, who lost the first set (4-6).

13:58

In Watanuki the first set: 6-4 in Hurkacz

Uphill start for Hurkacz in the match against Watanuki: the Japanese has in fact found the break in the ninth game and after going to serve for the match he closed 6-4 in your favor the first set.

13:25

Sonego, now there is the ATP 500 in Halle

After the knockout in Stuttgart against O’Connell now Sonego will prepare for the ATP 500 in Hallestill in Germany, where he will return to the field next week and it will be the other blue Sinner is also at the start.

13:01

O’Connell wins the game: 7-6, 6-3!

The Australian ends the match and enters the third round of the Stuttgart tournament. For Sonego some regrets in a game that saw O’Connell excel above all thanks to his serve

12:58

O’Connell places the break: 5-3

Sonego doesn’t serve at his best and the Australian extends his pace in the decisive moment of the game: now he serves for the match

12:52

O’Connell still goes ahead: 4-3

Unplayable game for Sonego, the Australian concedes nothing to the Italian tennis player

12:50

Sonego is there, game to zero: 3-3

The blue raises the level of his game, places two aces and brings the game back to balance

12:45

The service facilitates O’Connell’s game: 3-2

The Australian once again takes advantage of the serving time to end the game without problems in his favor

12:43

Sonego keeps pace with the Australian: 2-2

The blue wins the fourth game of the second set, at the moment the match is perfectly tied

12:38

O’Connell exploits the service: 2-1

The Australian does not allow Sonego space and makes the most of his batting session

12:35

Sonego remains in the wake of the Australian

The blue wins the second game of the second match: 1-1

12:30

O’Connell wins the first game

The Australian makes the most of his innings and moves forward in the second game

12:27

Sonego loses the first set in the tie-break

Sonego’s tie-break started immediately uphill, with a double fault. The Italian immediately manages to recover and move up to 1-1, but the Australian makes good use of his second serve and goes up 2-1. Returning to service, the Turinese makes the pass, complete with the sixth ace of the match. In the following rounds of O’Connell, the blue’s mini-break arrives, which therefore remains ahead 4-3. Then he misses a backhand in his first serve, but with the seventh ace he takes up 5-4. Another sensational mistake immediately after which allows the Australian to go up 5-5. He doesn’t even lose his second serve and goes up to 6-5, for the first set point of the match. An opportunity that O’Connell does not miss, who wins the first set thus closing the tie-break 7-5 after an hour and 16 minutes of play.

12:16

O’Connell keeps the serve to zero: it goes to the tie-break

Pure O’Connell kept his serve to zero. The match then continues to the tie-break.

12:13

Sonego goes up 6-5 in the first set

He kept his Sonego serve to zero and guaranteed at least the tie-break, taking himself up to 6-5 in a hard-fought set up to now.

12:09

O’Connell restarts and goes up 5-5

The Australian doesn’t seem to be affected by the problem with his right knee and takes up 5-5 thanks also to 4 firsts.

12:04

O’Connell calls for the intervention of the physiotherapist

Right knee problems for O’Connell, who requested the intervention of the physiotherapist for a hit suffered during the match with Sonego.

12:02

Sonego cancels two break points and goes up 5-4

With two excellent firsts, Sonego canceled as many break points for O’Connell (the first of the Australian) after going under 15-40. With 4 consecutive points the Italian moved forward again and went up 5-4 in the first set.

11:57

Still equal: O’Connell goes up 4-4

Another double fault from O’Connell, but conceded when leading 40-0. Soon after, he closed the game with a backhand down the line which allowed him to move up to 4-4.

11:52

Sonego lightning game: 4-3

He is not conditioned by untransformed break points and in a lightning game Sonego takes up 4-3leaving O’Connell scoreless

11:50

3 more break points not exploited by Sonego: O’Connell goes up 3-3

After another game of enormous suffering, O’Connell (who also concedes the first double fault of the match) finds himself at 3-3, keeping his serve and canceling three more break points for Sonego.

11:33

Sonego takes up 3-2

Still conditioned perhaps by the mistake in the previous game that prevented him from taking the first break, Sonego concedes too much to O’Connell (very good and precise with his backhand), but still manages to keep the service to the advantage, reaching 3-2.

11:26

Sonego wastes two break points: it’s 2-2

After canceled two break points for Sonego (incredible mistake by the Italian on the second)O’Connell manages to hold serve to make it 2-2.

11:18

Perfect game, Sonego takes up 2-1

Perfect game for Lorenzo Sonego, who keeps his service leaving O’Connell zero and goes to the change of court with a score of 2-1 in the first set.

11:16

O’Connell replies: 1-1 in the first set

He misreads the trajectory of O’Connell’s last passer, Lorenzo Sonego, who let the ball slide to 30-40 and give the Australian the point to make it 1-1 in the first set.

11:11

Sonego wins the first game

Excellent start for Lorenzo Sonego, immediately aggressive and proactive. The Italian keeps his serve in the first gameclosed leaving the Australian O’Connell at 15.

11:04

Sonego and O’Connell on the pitch for the warm-up

Pronto Lorenzo Sonego (No. 41 in the world) to start his match against the Australian O’Connell (74). The two tennis players, with the chair umpire, proceeded to draw lots to choose which half of the court to start on.

10:31

Stuttgart, Sonego and Musetti play the round of 16

Important day for the two Italians still in the running in the “Stuttgart Open”, the ATP tournament in Stuttgart – the “Boss Open”, with 718,410 euros in prize money – reached the round of 16. Lorenzo Sonego, after having eliminated Matteo Berrettini, will have to contend with the Australian Christopher O’Connell (match starts at 11). it concerns Lorenzo Musetti, however, his match is scheduled for 3 pm and he will have to face the Frenchman Grégoire Barrère.

Stuttgart