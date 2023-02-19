Home World Sonrías Baixas announces Natos y Waor, Arde Bogotá, La Pegatina and more
Sonrías Baixas announces Natos y Waor, Arde Bogotá, La Pegatina and more

The festival Low Smiles 2023which will be held on the days 3, 4 and 5 of August in Bueu (Galicia)in the heart of the Rías Baixas, has confirmed its complete lineup for its 20th anniversary edition. Natos and Waor, The Sticker y Monkey lead the list of confirmations that bets on eclecticism,

Natos y Waor, La Pegatina and Macaco are some of the big names that come together on the bill for this edition of the festival, made up of more than twenty established and emerging artists, who complete Arde Bogotá, Boykot, Cool Nenas, Dubioza Kolektiv, ETS, Grande Amore, La Ganga Calé, LaMontagne & PicoAmperio, Lendakaris Muertos, Lía Kali, María de Juan, Muyayo Rif, Ninhodelosrecaos, Queralt Lahoz, Samuraï, Santa Salut, Tremendous Pack y 30S40S50S. Tickets will go on sale next Tuesday through its website and Enterticket.es.

The sale of season tickets will be available from next Tuesday, February 21 at 12 noon from the festival’s own website, www.sonriasbaixas.infoAnd through Enterticket.es. The first 500 buyers will be able to obtain their tickets for €45 plus management fees, and the second offer will be for the next 500 attendees at €50 plus management fees. The festival is promoted by the PlayPlan promoter and has the institutional collaboration of Bueu Council, Pontevedra Deputation, Rías Baixas Tourism, RíasBaixas Fest and Xunta de Galicia.

