Some cybercriminals send money requests instead of payments

If you receive an unknown money request, do not proceed with the payment or you will be deceived

They are becoming more common scams through Bizum, especially since its use is becoming widespread among all kinds of people. It is because of that the cybersecurity team of the National Police has alerted through social networks about a new type of deception that can make you lose up to 500 euros from your bank account.

The Police have written a message on Twitter in which they recall that “In Bizum, receiving money is not the same as a request to receive money“. That is, cybercriminals are sending requests to random numbers to ask for a deposit in their bank accounts, but there are people who believe that it is a deposit for them. It is quite the opposite!

In #bizum RECEIPT of money is not the same as REQUEST to receive money 💸 If you doubt 👉 cancel And if you are a victim or witness of a crime 👉 report it#SiNoEsSeguroNoEsComercio@LegalitasFunda pic.twitter.com/L217FB9ns8 – National Police (@police) November 19, 2022

The advice of the authorities is very simple: “if in doubt, cancel“. If you do not know the origin of this request to receive money, and even less do you have the phone in your contact list, the safest thing to do is cancel the transaction. And of course, “If you are a victim or witness of a crime, report it“.

Although Bizum It is a very useful application to expedite payments of small amounts, it can become hell if it is misused. Do not fall into traps and scams, and you will have your accounts protected.