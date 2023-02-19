Home Sports Do not fall into this trap: new scam in Bizum
Sports

Do not fall into this trap: new scam in Bizum

by admin
Do not fall into this trap: new scam in Bizum

02/19/2023 at 18:28

CET


Some cybercriminals send money requests instead of payments

If you receive an unknown money request, do not proceed with the payment or you will be deceived

They are becoming more common scams through Bizum, especially since its use is becoming widespread among all kinds of people. It is because of that the cybersecurity team of the National Police has alerted through social networks about a new type of deception that can make you lose up to 500 euros from your bank account.

The Police have written a message on Twitter in which they recall that “In Bizum, receiving money is not the same as a request to receive money“. That is, cybercriminals are sending requests to random numbers to ask for a deposit in their bank accounts, but there are people who believe that it is a deposit for them. It is quite the opposite!

The advice of the authorities is very simple: “if in doubt, cancel“. If you do not know the origin of this request to receive money, and even less do you have the phone in your contact list, the safest thing to do is cancel the transaction. And of course, “If you are a victim or witness of a crime, report it“.

See also  When does the Giro in Friuli pass? The time table of the nineteenth stage, municipality by municipality

Although Bizum It is a very useful application to expedite payments of small amounts, it can become hell if it is misused. Do not fall into traps and scams, and you will have your accounts protected.

You may also like

Seven stitches for Fonte

Man Utd 3-0 Leicester: Marcus Rashford and Jadon...

Premiership: Leicester Tigers 24-18 Saracens – Tigers hold...

ASG 2023: It’s Dame time in the 3-point...

Milan, the new module changes the market: Frankowski...

TAMAS DARNYI CLOSES THE ERA AS DOMINATOR OF...

All Star Game 2023, Team LeBron and Team...

Westbrook’s re-employment prospects have changed from hot to...

World Ski Championships: Vinatzer wins bronze in slalom

Pisa-Venice: the protagonist is who, in spite of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy