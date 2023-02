Taken from Notiriosucio.

On the night of February 18, a new fire broke out in the El Paraíso neighborhood of Riosucio, Chocó. Result: seven homes reduced to ashes and another three seriously affected.

The affected families require clothing, food, water, blankets, mattresses, mats, etc.

In-kind aid is received at the collection center in the municipal arena and economic aid is received from the Community Action Board of the El Paraíso neighborhood. Contact: 3113735940.