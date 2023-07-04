Home » Soon more victories at the front- Corriere TV
World

Soon more victories at the front- Corriere TV

by admin
Soon more victories at the front- Corriere TV

The audoo was spread on some social networks and attributed to the head of Wagner

“Today more than ever we need your support. Thank you for this. Our march for justice was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing our society. And I think we have succeeded in a large part of this ». These are the words in an audio posted on some Telegram groups and attributed to head of Wagner Prigozhin. (VISTA Agency / Alexander Yakhnagiev)

July 4, 2023 – Updated July 4, 2023, 1:35 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Unable to obtain foreign aid, the Taliban may rely on huge drug revenue-Wall Street Journal

You may also like

Watch “Mothers and sisters-in-law” today at 18 on...

The Taliban have banned women’s hair and beauty...

Cats with flu, 16 cases in Poland: the...

A person hit some pedestrians in a car...

Sanctioned Law Promoting Salary Parity for Men and...

If you bought this kitchen tool, don’t use...

Hair shaved, fingers broken, kicked in the face:...

Joe Henry will walk his class through Barcelona,...

TIM Foundation, donation to the Pirazzini School in...

Shooting in Philadelphia, 4 dead, two children also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy