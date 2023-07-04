Most expensive paintings in the world 2023: Ranking of the most valuable works of art

Most expensive paintings in the ranking 2023 These are the ten most valuable works of art in the world



No other collector’s item fetches such high prices as paintings by well-known artists. Hundreds of millions are spent on artworks by Picasso and Da Vinci. These are currently the ten most valuable works of art in the world.

Art has long held a unique attraction for people, whether because of its beauty, its expressiveness, or its historical value. However, certain works of art are particularly coveted and achieve unbelievable prices at auctions and sales.

Gustav Klimt’s last portrait “Lady with a Fan” (1917 – 1918), which he created shortly before his death in February 1918, was last exhibited for a period of almost a year in the Belvedere in Vienna. The painting was sold at Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary evening sale in London on 27 June. The purchase price was the equivalent of around 109 million dollars (85.3 million pounds). This makes Klimt’s work one of the most valuable works of art that have ever come onto the market in Europe. However, “Lady with a Fan” does not make it into the top ten most expensive paintings in the world. An overview.

These are the most expensive paintings in the world in the 2023 ranking

10th place: “Woman III” by Willem de Kooning

The painting “Woman III” by Willem de Kooning from 1953 is in 2006 for $137.5 million Sold by David Geffen to Steven A. Cohen. The artworks “Woman”, “Woman II” and “Woman as Landscape” by the American painter are shown in this picture.

Woman III is an Abstract Expressionist painting, created in a series of six related portraits of women.

Wer war Willem de Kooning?

Willem de Kooning was a Dutch, since 1962 American painter. He was one of the most important representatives of abstract expressionism and, alongside Jackson Pollock, is considered a pioneer of action painting.

Platz 9: Mount Sainte-Victoire von Paul Cézanne

$137.8 million an unknown buyer had the work of the French artist tasted in November 2022. It is the eighth most expensive auction of a painting ever. The painting recently came under the hammer at Christie’s, the famous New York auction palace.

Cézanne’s late work is dated 1888-1890. It shows the natural landscape of the Montagne Sainte-Victoire in the south of Provence, which surrounds a limestone mountain range. Cézanne, who lived in the region himself, dedicated at least two dozen paintings to Montagne Sainte-Victoire. To this day, the works give the place international fame.

8th place: “No. 5, 1948” by Jackson Pollock

The painting “No. 5, 1948” by the American artist Jackson Pollock was sold by David Geffen in 2006 for $140 million. The Mexican entrepreneur David Martinez is said to have bought the work. However, his lawyers deny this. The picture was painted on a fiberboard in the style of action painting, a branch of abstract expressionism. So he mostly dripped and splashed the brown and yellow paint onto the plate.

Wer war Jackson Pollock?

Paul Jackson Pollock was an American painter and a major representative of New York School abstract expressionism. He became known with the action painting style he founded. His large-format works, created using the drip painting process, earned him the nickname “Jack the Dripper” during his lifetime.

Platz 7: „Three Studies of Lucien Freud“ von Francis Bacon

“Three Studies of Lucien Freud” by Francis Bacon dates from 1969. In 2013 the artwork went for $142.4 million to an unknown buyer. The auction took place at Christie’s.

The triptych was painted at the Royal College of Art in London in 1969. There Bacon had a studio large enough to be able to work on three adjacent canvases at the same time. The three panels of the triptych were sold individually in the mid-1970s.

Wer war Francis Bacon?

Francis Bacon is one of the most important representational painters of the 20th century. In his works, he primarily deals with the depiction of the deformed human body in cramped spaces.

Platz 6: “The Poseers” by Georges Seurat

Almost $150 million literally went over the counter at Christie’s auction house when the painting “Les Poseuses” changed hands. The heirs of US entrepreneur Paul Allen, who founded Microsoft alongside Bill Gates, commissioned Christie’s to look for a buyer. $149.2 million he let himself taste the 1886-1888 oil painting by the painter Georges Seurat, which shows three women in different poses. It is therefore also known on the art market under the name “Three Models”.

Platz 5: „Nude reclining (on the left side)“ by Amedeo Modigliani

Titled Nu couché (sur le côté gauche) by Amedeo Modigliani, the 1917 painting was sold last year at Sotheby’s New York auction house for $157 million sold.

Who was Amadeo Modigliani?

Amedeo Clemente Modigliani was an Italian draftsman, painter and sculptor. Today’s notoriety is based primarily on his nude paintings, which were considered scandalous at the time and only later found acceptance. His life was marked by lung diseases. In a fever dream he is said to have recognized his calling to art. He died of tuberculosis at the age of 35.

Place 4: “Nu couché” by Amedeo Modigliani

The painting “Nu couché” is also by Amedeo Modigliani. The Italian painter made it in 1917. An art collector from China bought the painting for gigantic $170.4 million.

It shows a naked woman lying in an interior on a dark red sofa and a turquoise blue cushion in the tradition of Titian’s Venus of Urbino. It was painted in oil on canvas in 1917 and is 92 centimeters wide and 60 centimeters high. The face of the long stretched out young woman with her almond-shaped eyes, bare breasts and shame is turned directly to the viewer. However, her eyes are closed. The painting has been in the Long Museum in Chongqing, founded by Liu Yiqian, since the auction.

Platz 3: „The Women of Algiers (Version O)“ von Picasso

Les femmes d’Alger (Version O) is a series of 15 paintings by Picasso and dates from 1955. Via the Christie’s auction house, an unknown has been credited with $179.4 million bought the last version of the series. “Les femmes d’Alger means ‘The women of Algiers’. The series contains versions from A to O.

The “O” version depicts a scene from a harem and shows four bare-breasted women, painted in bright colors in a mixture of abstract and realistic. In 1997, the picture was auctioned at Christie’s for $32 million. The painting also became the most expensive Picasso ever auctioned.

Platz 2: „Shot Sage Blue Marilyn“ von Andy Warhol

In second place is Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” with a value of $195.04 million. Also known as Phthalo Blue, the portrait’s sage blue background is signed “Andy Warhol 64” at the top of the folded canvas.

The Shot Marilyns is a collection of four artworks by Andy Warhol depicting the portrait of Marilyn Monroe in different colors. These works were part of a five-part series featuring the same motif in different colors and were damaged by a revolver shot by performance artist Dorothy Podber in 1964, shortly after their completion. The works are usually identified in the art world and professional literature by their background color: Shot Red Marilyn, Shot Orange Marilyn, Shot Light Blue Marilyn, and Shot Sage Blue Marilyn. The undamaged fifth picture is the Turquoise Marilyn.

Andy Warhol was an American artist, filmmaker and publisher as well as co-founder and most important representative of American pop art. His career began in the 1950s as a graphic designer and illustrator for fashion, glossy and lifestyle magazines and developed quickly. He left an extensive oeuvre, ranging from simple advertising graphics to paintings, objects, films and books. He also worked as a music producer.

1st place: “Salvator Mundi” by Leonardo da Vinci

The 16th-century oil painting Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci was sold in 2017 for a record-breaking sum of $450.3 million sold to Mohammed bin Salman through the auction house Christie’s. It is therefore privately owned. “Salvator mundi” means “savior of the world“.

Measuring 65.6 by 45.4 cm, the painting is painted with oils on a walnut panel. It shows Christ as Savior of the world in a frontal view, who has raised his right hand in a blessing gesture and is holding a crystal ball in his left.

Who was Leonardo da Vinci?

Leonardo da Vinci was an Italian painter, sculptor, architect, anatomist, mechanic, engineer and natural philosopher. He is considered one of the most famous polymaths of all time.

His suffix da Vinci is not a family name, but a source name and means “from Vinci”, however, this designation of origin was understood as part of his name and used by Leonardo da Vinci himself in his signatures (“di Leonardo de Vinci”). The birthplace of Vinci is a fort or hilltop village near the town of Empoli in what is now the province of Florence, Tuscany.

