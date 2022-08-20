Home Business First stop for a production line
Business

First stop for a production line

by admin
First stop for a production line

For the Cartiera del Polesine di Rovigo company – 115 million in turnover and 170 employees – the bill has quadrupled. Between electricity and gas in July there was a very high bill: 9 million in total, compared to 2,350 million in the same period last year. A negative record, which weighs heavily on the choices of top management, struggling with the decision on how to reopen in September. In fact, a production line was already stopped in July, leaving the other three active for the production of corrugated paper for packaging (therefore the gas and electricity bills are not even related to full capacity). In August, production was stopped, bringing forward the maintenance period. Now weighs the unknown of the reopening, even if the managers are trying to safeguard the employees anyway.

The head of the company’s energy sector, Alfredo Pregnolato, underlines how “the tax credit has helped businesses, but only minimally reduced bills. In the case of Cartiera del Polesine – he explains – at the end of July the bill would have been 400% higher, with the tax credit going up by 370% ».

In general, bills increased exponentially throughout the year: in the first half of 2021 they weighed 11.5 million; in the same period of 2022 costs rose to 44.5 million.

See also  The stock exchanges worsen and look to the Fed. In Milan, coupon detachment for Enel and Snam

You may also like

Expensive energy and utility under the headlights: Salvini...

Carige: loss of 221.1 million in the first...

The Trieste factory at risk Cig

Demonstrating hard power, Hisense ULED U7H and Laser...

Carige: General Manager Bigarelli, “integration path in Bper...

Chairman of the Mizuho Research Institute in Japan...

A 1 million bleed for peeled tomatoes

Intesa SanPaolo: 1 billion ceiling for families and...

State Grid: In response to the continuous high...

Inflation jumped in July, a record 9.8% in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy