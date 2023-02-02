Listen to the audio version of the article

The quantity of batteries sent for recycling decreases in Italy according to the numbers of Erion Energy: the consortium of the Erion system dedicated to the management of waste batteries and accumulators (RPA) collected over 9,880 tons of waste throughout the country in 2022, in a drop of 58% compared to the figures for 2021. Erion Energy covers a market share in Italy of 27.2% for portable batteries and 12.4% for industrial and vehicle batteries, and 19.8% % total (i.e. the weighted average of both previous segments).

There are many factors that characterize the decline, first of all the reduction in the management of waste volumes of lead-acid batteries from vehicles, due to the closure, caused by high energy costs, of some important lead-acid plants throughout the country. On the other hand, a positive sign for the quantities of portable WPS managed by the consortium, which achieved a +9.8% compared to 2021.

Behaviors of citizens

Above all, the incorrect behavior of citizens weighs negatively: as also highlighted by a recent Ipsos research commissioned by Erion, more than 55% of Italians declare that they have flat batteries at home, which should instead be managed correctly to allow them to be recycled. This percentage increases up to 70% if we talk about young people. In fact, Gen Z is the least sensitive to the issue: only 39% of them know the risks related to the incorrect management of exhausted batteries.

Raising awareness

«The data make it clear that there is still a lot to do to increase the collection of WPS and prepare ourselves for the new challenges dictated by the new European regulation which will be released by the middle of this year. It is necessary to disseminate information and awareness of the importance of correctly managing this waste, so that it can be recycled and create new raw materials that could be reused in new production cycles. The contribution to the development of the circular economy of this sector will be essential for the challenges that await us in the coming years», commented Laura Castelli, general manager of Erion Energy. «2022 marked, also at a national level, a sharp decrease in collection and these data show us the need to do more. The past year, full of initiatives in the area, gives us hope that, through projects aimed at citizens such as Energia al Cubo, we can really make a difference».

The initiatives

The Energia al Cubo project, promoted by the consortium in partnership with some municipal companies, has brought a yellow box to the homes of Italians for the collection of exhausted batteries, recording – where it has been tested – an average increase in the contribution of RPA of 30% compared to the previous year.