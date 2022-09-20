At 22:55 on September 20th, Beijing time, NVIDIA’s special event will be launched, and the keynote speaker Huang Renxun. The words GeForce RTX appear in the video thumbnail. Combined with previous notices and overwhelming leaks, the RTX 40 series graphics cards will be officially released at that time.

In the earlier official warm-up, NVIDIA has almost made it clear that it will release the RTX 40 series graphics card of the Ada Lovelace architecture. The “TI or Tie” that appears in the note seems to tell us that there is no Ti graphics card this time.

The latest details of Kopite7kimi, who broke the news, show that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 conference will include three products: 4090 24GB, 4080 16GB, and 4080 12GB. The specific release times of these products are as follows:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, released in October 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, released in November 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, released in December 2022

GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, unveiled at CES in January 2023

Videocardz reports that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will feature 96MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs, and is expected to use 24GB of GDDR6X capacity running at 21Gbps over a 384-bit bus interface.

This will provide up to 1TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, and in terms of power consumption, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W.