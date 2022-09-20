On the evening of September 18, Fufeng County organized a video scheduling meeting for the city’s epidemic prevention and control work. Wang Li, secretary of the county party committee, Zhang Ping, county magistrate, and Zhang Zhanlin, deputy secretary of the county party committee, listened and watched at the county branch venue.

The meeting pointed out that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in our city has improved, and the work has entered the final stage. The whole city must strengthen confidence, further enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency, unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign import, internal rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, and fully implement the general basis of “one law, one bill, three nines” , to ensure that the awareness is in place, the command system is strong, and the implementation is efficient, so as to consolidate the hard-won prevention and control results. It is necessary to adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control, continuously strengthen learning, grasp the rules, dynamically optimize prevention and control measures, actively review and summarize experience, organize desktop deductions, and consolidate emergency response capabilities. It is necessary to adhere to joint prevention and control, press and consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, and build a solid line of defense against external input and internal rebound. We must adhere to overall planning and coordination, and in accordance with the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, make every effort to stabilize the overall economic market, ensure the stability of the overall social situation, and welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with outstanding results.

After the meeting, we will do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in the county. Wang Li emphasized that we must persevere and stick to a high position, not slack in thinking, and resolutely overcome numbness, luck, and slack. Resolute, rapid, decisive and powerful action measures to put all epidemic prevention and control measures in place. It is necessary to persevere in the normalized epidemic prevention and control work, adhere to the careful and scientific organization of regional large-scale nucleic acid testing, increase the frequency of testing for key groups, and carry out inspections in public places on a person-by-person basis to effectively improve the sensitivity of epidemic monitoring; Markets, restaurants, chess and card rooms and other key places are routinely prevented and controlled, and large-scale gathering activities are strictly controlled. It is necessary to persevere in strengthening the organization and overall arrangement, and in accordance with the important requirements of “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the development must be safe”, the overall work of project construction and safe production should be well coordinated; actively review and summarize experience, organize desktop deductions, and further Improve emergency plans, do a good job in publicizing and guiding prevention and control policies, respond to people’s concerns in a timely manner, and strive to form a strong synergy of group prevention and control, joint prevention and control, and ensure the safety and stability of the overall social situation.

Zhang Ping demanded that it is necessary to always maintain a state of war, strictly control the epidemic prevention and control work before and after the National Day, strictly control various traffic checkpoints, strengthen community management and control, strengthen the control of foreign personnel, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in key places. Efficient disposal Assist in the investigation of information, strengthen emergency material reserves, and organize regular nucleic acid testing with high quality. It is necessary to consolidate responsibilities, strengthen measures, ensure that prevention and control measures are implemented in detail, adhere to daily research and judgment, daily scheduling, and daily reporting, compact the “quartet of responsibilities”, and resolutely guard the hard-won prevention and control results .

