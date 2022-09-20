A number of female-themed works are about to meet the audience

New Express reporter Liang Yanfen reported that in recent years, female-themed dramas are no longer limited to family and emotions. With the rapid development of society, female-themed works and female images have also undergone great changes. A few days ago, many female-themed works such as “Her City”, “Savage Growth” and “Grandma’s New World” have been completed and the latest news has been released, and is expected to be broadcast this year.

“Her City” recently released the “Smile to Life” version of the poster. The play precisely targets urban women’s topical dramas in the “her” era, talking about marriage, career, and young mature 35+ women. Three female characters with different images are created in the play. Gao Lu plays Li Yingnan, who has been a scholar since childhood and a senior executive after work. . Zhang Jingchu plays Ai Ying, a doctor who studied in the United States and married Xie Changjiang, a well-known entrepreneur after graduation. Ai Ying is a full-time wife, but not a simple one. She is sensible and sober, and knows how to accumulate the cards in her hands and secretly fight for opportunities for herself. And Zhang Hanyun plays Ying Xiaomei, an independent and free and easy divorce lawyer. She has a lively and cheerful personality, has a clear goal, lives a chic and wanton life, always maintains a girlish heart, and only falls in love and does not marry.

“Her City” conveys the positive energy of self-improvement through three women facing the escalating difficulties in their respective worlds.

“Barbaric Growth” also released its first trailer a few days ago. This work focuses on female entrepreneurship. In the play, Zhao Liying plays the protagonist Xu Banxia. As a strong woman in the steel industry, her unyielding spirit in the process of starting a business shows a specific historical period. state of business survival. Zhao Liying in the play is obviously a lot more rounded than before, and she deliberately gained weight to be closer to the setting of the original novel “No Rebirth”.

Another female-themed work “Grandma’s New World” was completed in September last year, and there have been new developments recently. Based on Kuang Fuyao’s popular comic of the same name, the play tells the story of grandma running away from home and finding herself on the road. From the perspective of granddaughter Dou Qi and grandmother’s twin sister, Aunt Sun, outside the series, they show many stories they experienced on the way to find grandma. In the story, the two re-acquainted with their grandmother and also re-acquainted themselves. Yan Ni plays two roles, and plays the roles of grandmother and aunt at the same time. They are twin sisters with different personalities. One is a Chinese medicine doctor who sees people with precision and vicious eyes, and the other is a simple and obedient housewife. The characteristics are very contrasting. In addition, Deng Enxi played the granddaughter Dou Qi, who followed Yan Ni all the way to find her grandmother, Zhang Yao played the grandmother’s daughter Dou Xiaojing, and many other actors such as Yao Chen, Wang Luodan, and Mei Ting appeared. During this journey, they listened to their grandmother’s stories, felt their grandmother’s experiences, harvested the energy buried by their grandmother, and explored their hearts and rediscovered themselves.