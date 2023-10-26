The Bold Collaboration: LACOSTE and Tyler Fuse Fashion Innovation with Street Style

LACOSTE and Tyler, The Creator Join Forces in New Collaborative Series

French fashion powerhouse LACOSTE has once again partnered with rap artist and designer Tyler, The Creator in their latest joint series. Building on their successful previous collaboration, this new collection showcases the brands’ shared approach to fashion – one of bold innovation, trend subversion, and fearless street style.

In a visually stunning blockbuster directed by Tyler himself, the collaboration tells the story of a woman’s journey filled with exaggerated and humorous accidents. Ultimately, she is rescued by a crocodile, symbolizing the iconic LACOSTE brand, leading her to safety. The film perfectly captures the harmonious blend of LACOSTE’s timeless aesthetics with Tyler’s distinctive street style.

Highlighting key pieces from this collection, the classic green sweater, pink POLO, and large LOGO brown jacket make a lasting impression. Tyler, The Creator himself expressed his admiration for the versatile trousers in an interview, highlighting their versatility and fit.

Additionally, the LACOSTE X le FLEUR* collaboration cleverly combines LACOSTE’s classic design elements with le FLEUR*’s unique aesthetics. Inspired by tennis, this collection utilizes soft autumn and winter tones, incorporating the iconic crocodile LOGO in various embroidered placements, echoing the L logo. The range includes knitted sweaters featuring le FLEUR*’s signature “little flowers” as buttons, crocodile LOGO POLO shirts printed with FLEUR, patchwork short-sleeved T-shirts, dark green long-sleeved sweaters, Harrington jackets, and preppy trousers and dresses. Complementing the ensemble are Macron-colored socks and other accessories.

Fans of LACOSTE and Tyler, The Creator alike can now revel in this exciting joint series. With their shared commitment to pushing boundaries and creating unique fashion experiences, these collaborators are sure to leave an indelible mark on the industry. Welcome to shop the collection and embrace the epitome of fashion innovation.