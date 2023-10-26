Pope Francis Denounces Clericalism and Emphasizes the Faithful People of God

Pope Francis Denounces Clericalism at Synod of Bishops Assembly

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis delivered a powerful speech at the 17th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on Wednesday, October 25, denouncing the issue of clericalism within the Catholic Church. The Pontiff emphasized that the Church is the holy and faithful people of God and can never make mistakes in its faith.

During his speech, Pope Francis pointed out the various manifestations of clericalism that exist within the Church. He criticized the luxurious attire worn by some priests and described it as “bad praise” and a display of a “macho and autocratic” attitude. The Pope also spoke against the Church being reduced to a “super mall of salvation” with sacraments being sold at clearly marked prices.

The Pontiff expressed his sorrow for the effects of clericalism on the faithful people of God. He referred to clericalism as a “whip” that “spoils” the Church and enslaves its members. Pope Francis called for patience and humility in the face of this issue, as the People of God continue to endure the harshness and exclusion caused by institutionalized clericalism.

In his speech, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of viewing the Church as the faithful people of God, who are both saints and sinners. He highlighted the inerrancy of faith within the People of God, stating that they can never make mistakes in their beliefs. The Pope urged participants to turn to the people of the Church to understand what the Church truly believes.

Additionally, Pope Francis stressed the significance of women within the Church, referring to them as the “reflection” of the maternal face of the Church. He highlighted the role of women in transmitting the faith, stating that faith is often spread in the vernacular and the language of women. The Pope described women as embodying the characteristics of the Church, as both the bride and the mother.

The Pontiff’s speech at the Synod of Bishops assembly serves as another step in his ongoing efforts to address the issue of clericalism within the Catholic Church. Pope Francis called for a renewed focus on the faithful people of God, highlighting the importance of humility, patience, and inclusivity within the Church.

