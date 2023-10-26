The Epic Showdown: Zheng Qinwen Triumphs in the Battle at the Zhuhai WTA Super Elite

The Fierce Battle at the Zhuhai WTA Super Elite Continues

On October 25, the competition for the second match day of the 2023 Huafa Technology Zhuhai WTA Super Classic ended with an exciting showdown on the court. One player who stood out was Zheng Qinwen, who made his final appearance and emerged victorious in his first battle.

The Zhuhai WTA Super Classic, now in its sixth year, boasts a record-high prize money of US$2.6 million. The singles competition features top players like former French Open champion Krejitskova, Keys, Ostapenko, and Garcia, who have all had an impressive season. Joining them are Chinese athletes Zheng Qinwen and Zhu Lin, who have made notable breakthroughs this year. Playing on their home soil, these two gold medalists formed part of the 12-player singles lineup. Divided into four groups, with each group consisting of three players competing against each other, the group leaders will advance to the semi-finals. In addition, six pairs of doubles players are competing in two groups.

The Chinese players had a strong start on the 24th. In the doubles category, the Chinese duo Wang Xiyu/Xu Yifan defeated Ekri/Kichenok in two sets, taking the lead in the Bougainvillea group. In the singles match, Zhu Lin, despite her physical condition, achieved a stunning comeback victory against Kudermetova, who is ranked among the top 20 in the world, igniting hopes for a successful run in the Rose Group.

The doubles competition kicked off on the 25th with the Lily team Jiang Xinjue/Tang Qianhui falling short against Maya/Kudmetova with a score of 3-6.

However, the highlight of the day was Zheng Qinwen’s evening match. Zheng, who gained direct entry into the WTA Super Classic based on his ranking, is considered one of the strongest contenders for the championship.

The match did not disappoint the fans, as Zheng Qinwen and his opponent, Croatian player Vekic, engaged in a thrilling battle from the start. The closely contested game kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Zheng Qinwen managed to secure the first set with a crucial hold in the 10th game with a score of 6-4. Both players stepped up their serving game in the second set, leading to an intense tie-break. Despite falling behind 0-3, Zheng Qinwen showed immense resilience and determination, eventually winning the set 8-6.

In the final set, Zheng Qinwen started off passively but gained momentum towards the end. With the support of the cheering crowd, he broke his opponent’s serve twice in consecutive games and sealed the victory with a score of 6-4. After the match, Zheng Qinwen commended the knowledgeable crowd, stating that their cheers came at the right moments and fueled his performance.

With this notable win, Zheng Qinwen continues to make his mark in the Zhuhai WTA Super Elite competition, aiming for the ultimate championship title.

Share this: Facebook

X

