The ‘Tata’ Martino confirms the new role that Leo Messi will have in Miami

25/07/2023

Act. a las 00:27

CEST

The Argentine coach slipped that the ex-azulgrana will end up being captain of Inter Miami

He also stressed that both Messi and Busquets will be gaining prominence, and he does not rule out his ownership the next day

Leo Messi has fallen on his feet in Miami. The Argentine star needed just over half an hour on the pitch to start being decisive at Inter Miami, as his free-kick gave ‘las garzas’ victory against Cruz Azul in the last breath of the opening day of the Leagues Cup.

In that game, Messi barely enjoyed 36 minutes, but ‘Tata’ Martino has already confirmed that his role will soon grow. The Argentine coach confirmed that both Messi and Busquets will play more next day. “It’s very likely that Leo and Busi will play longer, even from the beginning. We all know that when Leo starts he always plays 90 minutes, it all depends on how he feels.”

Messi’s impact, in the words of ‘Tata’ Martino, has not taken long to be reflected in the dressing room. “In the first minutes we looked like a team of beginners, but dAfter Leo and Busi entered, the players felt that those who entered were going to protect themand that is good because they are growing by their side and they feel very important support”, he stressed before slipping that Messi “will be the captain of the team“.

Despite the euphoria after the recent victory, ‘Tata’ Martino warned of the dangers of his next rival, Atlanta United, which has a world champion like Thiago Almada among its ranks. “Atlanta has worked very well. The time that Gonzalo has been in charge is important and they have an exceptional player like Thiago who must pay attention to.”