White House, Moscow halts attacks on grain depots. One child killed and 6 injured in Russian raid in the East

Drones were shot down over Moscow overnight, with Russia speaking of an attempted “terrorist attack” by Kiev. Buildings hit, but no injuries. Russian missiles on Odessa destroy the Orthodox Cathedral of the Transfiguration, symbol of the city protected by Unesco. At least two civilians dead, twenty injured including children. “A war crime”, for Kiev. In Spain Popolari first party in the early elections Politicians with 136 seats, surprisingly hold the socialists of Sanchez (122), while the sovereigns of Vox collapse: the right does not have the majority to govern

Ukraine, Odessa attacked: for Kiev it is a “war crime”

21:56

Migrants: at least 16 dead in shipwreck off the coast of Senegal

At least 16 people died in the sinking of a boat loaded with migrants off the coast of Dakar, the capital of Senegal. This was confirmed by the authorities of the African country, adding that two people were rescued, while 16 bodies were recovered. Superintendent Bakary Faye, head of the police division against illegal migration, said the migrant boat was trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands, but collided with a rock and capsized while trying to escape Senegalese naval patrols. A growing number of migrants are trying to get to the Canaries, despite it being a particularly dangerous route due to strong sea currents and high waves. In the first six months of the year, reports the UNHCR, over 7,000 migrants landed on these islands. The Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteres estimates that at least 700 people died along the “Atlantic route”.

21:48

Argentina, sharp rise in the dollar on the black market

While international markets reacted positively to the joint announcement by the Argentine government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the achievement of a “staff-level” agreement on the $45 billion credit repayment schedule granted in 2018, the local market reacted with a sharp rise in the value of the dollar on the black market, considered by many to be the “real value” of the greenback. If on the one hand Argentine government bonds and the shares of companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange closed the day with significant increases, financial operators instead took note of what they consider to be an implicit devaluation in the measures announced by the government on the sidelines of the agreement with the IMF. Among these, the one that temporarily brings the value of the so-called “agricultural dollar” reserved for exporters in the sector, from the 270 pesos of the official quotation up to 340 pesos. A measure designed by the government to stimulate the liquidation of the currencies produced by agricultural exports and which should lead to the confiscation of at least 2 billion dollars in reserves but which for most analysts represents instead “a disguised devaluation”. The surveys of the main Argentine newspapers speak of an increase in the value of the US ticket on the black market by 4% up to 550 pesos, with a breach of more than 100% compared to the official quotation.

21:44

White House, Russia halts attacks on grain depots

The White House “closely monitors” Russia’s threats of attacks on grain depots and ships transiting the Black Sea. Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, also recalling the Russian attacks against Odessa.

“We are calling on Russia to stop the attacks” on food supplies, Jean-Pierre said in the daily press briefing.