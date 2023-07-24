Nikola: electric truck catches fire, no one injured

A previously damaged electric truck caught fire at the Nikola headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. Fortunately, the crash didn’t cause any injuries, but the stock is down more than 5% on Wall Street.

The damaged trucks were stored at the Phoenix site for “safety monitoring and ongoing investigation.” Nikola last month reported a fire near his office, raising suspicions of malice behind the accident involving multiple trucks, causing no injuries.

However, Nikola did not specify whether the truck that re-fired on Sunday was one of the trucks damaged in the June fire and did not provide further details.

