Disney Announces Opening Date for Newly Re-Themed Restaurant

Have you heard the news?!

Construction

A Big Hero 6-themed land is coming to Disney California Adventure! While we’ve known about the land for a while, Disney is releasing more and more details about what we can expect, including an opening date. Now, we’ve got an opening date for one of the new dining options in the land!

Port of San Fransokyo Brewery is a re-themed food spot in the new land and Disney has just announced that it will open on July 25th, 2023. That’s tomorrow!

Coming soon!

Disney mentioned that Mobile Order will be available at this location.

The NEW Pacific Wharf Concept Art

We got a sneak peek at the menu before — it will include many specialty drinks and garlic pinwheel chips to snack on.

©Disney

The Big Hero 6 land will officially open on August 31st, but in the meantime, you can check out this newly re-themed restaurant! Stay tuned to AllEars for more updates.

We Tried The NEW ‘Big Hero 6’-Inspired Menu at Disney’s Lucky Fortune Cookery

Are you looking forward to Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería opening at Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments!

Post a Comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

