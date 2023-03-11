Home World South Korea, the government wants to increase the working week from 52 to 69 hours. Unions: “Dangerous idea”
World

South Korea, the government wants to increase the working week from 52 to 69 hours. Unions: “Dangerous idea”

by admin
South Korea, the government wants to increase the working week from 52 to 69 hours. Unions: “Dangerous idea”

The South Korean government has proposed to increase the legal limit of weekly working hours, from the current 52 hours to 69. According to reports from the Washington Post, the project of the People’s Power Party, the conservative majority led by President Yoon Suk-yeol, has unleashed the reaction of the opposition and the trade unions who fear the repercussions on people’s lives, in an already profoundly workaholic country.

The Democratic Party of Korea, which introduced the 52-hour work week in 2018, argues that the risk is that unemployment will increase because this new structure would allow employers to fire more easily, asking those who remain to increase their turns. South Koreans already work more than many of their overseas counterparts: on average 1,915 hours a year, compared to 1,791 hours for Americans or 1,490 for French people, who work a 35-hour week, according to data from the Organization for cooperation and economic development.

See also  More graduates than blue overalls, the Chinese Communist Party is shedding its skin

You may also like

Holy See’s Second Lent Meditation: We should have...

Empoli-Udinese / Jaka Bijol speaks: “We are all...

Attanasio murder: Italy asks for prison and not...

Symptoms of Crohn’s disease Magazine

When Iran and Saudi Arabia severed their diplomatic...

Holland, tractors towards The Hague: farmers protest against...

criticism rained down on Loretta Goggi’s show

Discount for tourists from RS on Zlatibor |...

“Refugio”, addictive third preview of Niños Luchando

Serie B, Cittadella-Palermo LIVE: the official formations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy