South Korean Civic Groups Rally Against Discharge of Nuclear Polluted Water in Japan

Representatives of South Korean Civic Groups Protest Against Discharge of Nuclear Polluted Water in Japan

Hangzhou Net – July 28, 2023

A group of representatives from South Korean civic organizations recently traveled to Japan to express their opposition to the planned discharge of nuclear polluted water into the sea. This move by the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company has faced fierce opposition both domestically and internationally.

On the 26th of July, seven representatives arrived in Tokyo to voice their concerns. The following day, they submitted more than 110,000 signatures collected in Busan, South Korea to the Japan Atomic Energy Regulatory Commission. These signatures serve as a tangible demonstration of the strong opposition to the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water.

South Korean citizens and various organizations have been actively protesting against this decision in recent weeks. They argue that the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company have disregarded the widespread opposition and have chosen to proceed with the discharge unilaterally.

Chung Yun-ryong, the representative of South Korea’s opposition movement against the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water, emphasized that no perfect treatment method for such water exists. He suggested that the most appropriate approach would be to store the nuclear-contaminated water on land. Chung also highlighted the importance of allowing time for the radioactive nuclides to naturally decay before devising any plans for disposal.

Lee Won-kyu, another representative of the South Korean people who oppose the discharge, expressed concern about the proximity of Busan, a major port city in South Korea, to Japan. He emphasized that if nuclear-contaminated water were released into the sea, Busan would be one of the most vulnerable areas. To convey the concerns and anger of the people of Busan, the signature event was organized. Lee stressed the harm caused by discharging nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean, not only for the present generation but also for future generations.

The discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant has been a contentious issue since the disaster occurred years ago. The decision to discharge the water has faced widespread condemnation from local residents, environmental activists, and neighboring countries, including South Korea.

As the opposition against the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water grows, it remains to be seen whether the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company will reconsider their decision or address the concerns raised by South Korean civic groups.

Efforts by international organizations and concerned citizens aim to protect the environment and public health, highlighting the global importance of addressing the issue of nuclear pollution effectively. The discharge of nuclear-contaminated water has ramifications that extend far beyond national borders and raises questions about the long-term consequences for marine ecosystems and future generations.

