South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck during a public event

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked and wounded by an unidentified man during a visit to the city of Busan on Tuesday. The attacker, a man between 60 and 70 years old, approached Lee while pretending to be one of his followers before stabbing him in the neck with an object that has not yet been identified. Emergency officials said Lee was taken to the hospital with significant bleeding and was later transferred by helicopter to the capital for surgery.

The incident took place while Lee was visiting construction sites for a new airport in Busan. The attacker was immediately arrested at the scene and was reportedly wearing something resembling a crown on his head. Despite the shocking attack, Lee was conscious but his exact status was unknown as he received emergency care.

The leader of the main opposition party, the Democratic Party, had lost the 2022 presidential election to President Yoon Suk-yeol by a narrow margin. Lee is known for his outspoken style and is seen by his supporters as an anti-elitist hero capable of reforming politics and addressing economic inequality. However, his critics view him as a dangerous populist who exacerbates divisions and demonizes his conservative opponents.

Both President Yoon Suk-yeol and the leader of the ruling conservative People’s Power Party (PPP), Han Dong-hoon, strongly condemned the attack and called for a full investigation into the incident. The police have detained the perpetrator and are continuing their investigation into the motive behind the attack. The authorities are yet to identify the weapon used in the assault.

This attack on a prominent political figure has sparked outrage and concern in South Korea, as tensions in the region continue to rise amid threats from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to accelerate war preparations and launch more spy satellites. With the investigation ongoing, the country will be closely watching for developments in this shocking and troubling incident.