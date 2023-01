The Pope can help “disarm hearts” in South Sudan, which he will visit from 3 to 5 February next, a country marked by poverty and ethnic conflicts and where “too many weapons circulate”, proclaiming an evangelical message which “brings communion to those who welcomes, without distinction of tribe, language and nation”. Monsignor Christian Carlassare is convinced of this, at 45 the youngest Italian bishop, who in 2021 was a victim