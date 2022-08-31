Home World Space, on Saturday the new attempt to launch the Artemis 1 mission to the moon
World

Space, on Saturday the new attempt to launch the Artemis 1 mission to the moon

by admin
Space, on Saturday the new attempt to launch the Artemis 1 mission to the moon

Five days to try again. NASA will make a second attempt to launch its powerful new lunar rocket on Saturday, September 3, after canceling a test flight earlier in the week. Takeoff was scheduled for Monday morning, but was postponed because a test to bring one of the rocket’s four RS-25 engines to the correct temperature for launch was unsuccessful. Mike Sarafin, head of the Artemis 1 mission at NASA, announced during a media briefing the date of the new launch attempt, a fundamental step in the US program to bring astronauts back to the moon.

Space

Why Artemis’ launch to the Moon was canceled and when will the next attempt be

by Matteo Marini

Artemis 1’s goal, named after the Apollo twin sister, is to test the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket and Orion crew capsule. The mission is unmanned: mannequins equipped with sensors replace the astronauts and record the levels of acceleration, vibrations and radiation. Tens of thousands of people, including United States Vice President Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the launch, which takes place 50 years after Apollo 17 astronauts last set foot on the moon.

Mission to the Moon, Parmitano: “I dream big, I want to walk on that ground”

by Matteo Marini

The launch window will open on Saturday at 2:17 pm local time (8:17 pm in Italy). The countdown at Kennedy Space Center is still set at 40 minutes before launch. At the moment there is a 40% chance of rain.

See also  The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council refutes Tsai Ing-wen’s New Year’s Day remarks: Measures will be taken if "Taiwan independence" breaks through the red line|Tai Ing-wen_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Mikhail Gorbachev, the man seen in the moment...

Thirty years ago the end of the USSR....

3 new local confirmed cases of new coronary...

Farewell to Gorbachev, von der Leyen: “He paved...

Brazil’s cut-off ‘hole man’ was the only one...

Perestroika and glasnost: the significance of the two...

Demonstrations spark bloodshed, Iraq imposes nationwide curfew –...

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Dead Gorbachev: in Moscow the TVs ignore the...

Farewell to Gorbachev, the man from Perestroyka

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy