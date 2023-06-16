Spain in the Nations League final | Sport

In an exciting match, the Spaniards were slightly better than Italy and won 2:1.

Croatia and Spain will play on Sunday from 20:45 for the title in the League of Nations!

After the “cubes” defeated the Netherlands 4:2 after extra time yesterday in an incredible match, in the second semi-final the Spaniards outplayed Italy and won 2:1.

The “red fury” reached victory at the very end of the game, when Donaruma shook the net Joselu.

Two hits were previously seen, one on both sides. The Spaniards took the lead in the fourth minute Pina, that he would bring the equalizer to the “Azures”. Estate from the “white point”. Previously, after Zaniol’s shot, Le Normand blocked the shot with his hand in his own penalty area, and referee Slavko Vinčić pointed to the “lime”.

Then followed the dominance of the Spaniards and a well-deserved second goal at the very end of the match, which ensured their fight for the trophy.

This is how we will get a new, third champion in the League of Nations. Let’s remind you, in the first edition of 2019, the Portuguese were happy, but the year before last, the French emerged victorious from the duel with the Spanish. Spain will now try to win what eluded them in 2021 against Croatia in Rotterdam.

Italy and the Netherlands will play for third place.

(WORLD)