Jude Bellingham: Change from BVB to Madrid confirmed

Status: 06/14/2023 12:45 p.m

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid is perfect. The parties involved have clarified all contract details in the past few days, said BVB.

The Englishman has been handed a six-year contract at Madrid and will be unveiled on Thursday. “Jude developed very positively with us when he was young,” said Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl on Wednesday. “He has now decided that he wants to make the move to Real Madrid now.”

103 million + X

The listed BVB had already confirmed the upcoming transfer on June 7th in an ad hoc announcement. Real pays a fixed transfer fee of 103 million euros for the 19-year-old. “Our thanks also go to Real Madrid for the always fair and constructive discussions,” said Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO.

In addition, variable payments of up to 30 percent of the transfer fee may be due, so Dortmund’s total income could amount to 137 million euros. The additional payments are therefore dependent on the sporting success of the club and the performance of the player over the next six seasons.

Borussia loses exceptional player

Bellingham came to Dortmund from the English second division club Birmingham City in the summer of 2020, and the transfer was already considered a coup back then. BVB transferred 25 million euros – and has now at least quadrupled this sum. However, Borussia also loses its leading and exceptional player.

Bellingham made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring eight goals and laying on five goals. “It was an honor to wear your jersey so often, in big and small moments… Hey BVB!” With these words, the 19-year-old said goodbye to the black and yellow.

