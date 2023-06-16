Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Election of student representatives

Pursuant to the Regulations for the election of student representatives within the Collegiate and Government Bodies of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, adopted with DR n. 138 of 15 May 2023 – attachment at the bottom, are scheduled for 20, 21 and 22 June 2023 the elections for the renewal of student representations within the Collegiate and Government Bodies of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria for the academic two-year period 2023-2025.

Errata Corrige – In relation to the decree, n. 138 of 15 May 2023, calling elections for the renewal of student representation within the Collegiate and Government Bodies of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, academic two-year period 2023-2025, the corrections set out in the following annex are being made Errata_corrects.

The presentation of the electoral lists and the voting and counting operations will take place electronically via the ELIGO platform. Here the link to the dedicated page

Elections for the appointment of student representatives – DR 167/2023 – Clarifications