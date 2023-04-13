6
No injuries. The company: «Minor technical problem»
(LaPresse) Fear Sunday 9 April during the landing of a Ryanair flight at Dublin airport. Sparks were released from the nose landing gear of an aircraft arriving from Liverpool. The landing was successful and there were no injuries. The airline said the flight “had a minor glitch with the front landing gear upon landing.”
April 13, 2023 – Updated April 13, 2023 , 9:53 pm
