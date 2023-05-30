Speaking of how to write | Info

Here is how to correctly spell the expression translated from French, which means “on that subject” or “when it comes to that”.

Many people wonder how to spell the French expression “a propos“, which in Serbian means “when it comes to that”, or “on that issue”, or “in connection with that”…

Here’s how to write it! Spelling dictates that it is correct to combine two words into one and write “by the way“, a ne “a proposal“, although you’d think that’s correct because in French it’s two words.

So, if you want to impress your interlocutors and insert this expression, write “apropo” because it is correct according to the spelling of the Serbian language.

