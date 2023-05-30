Home » Austrian duel in the first double round – sport.ORF.at
There is an Austrian duel in the first round of the doubles competition at the French Open: Philipp Oswald from Vorarlberg meets alongside his Dutch partner Robin Haase on Sam Weissborn from Vienna, who competes with his Monegasque standard partner Romain Arneodo. The latter sensationally reached the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo this year.

Austria’s best doubles team, Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler, has no easy time. The duo from Tyrol and Lower Austria, who have already won the titles in Acapulco and Munich this year and reached the final in Marrakech, will have to deal with number five seeded Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliövaara (GBR/FIN) right at the start .

On the way to winning the tournament in Adelaide last January, the latter beat the Austrians in round one 6:3 7:6(4). Erler/Miedler are currently in 13th place in the 2023 race.

