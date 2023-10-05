Home » Specialized Court Authorizes Early Sale of Mauricio Funes’ Seized Property
Specialized Court Authorizes Early Sale of Mauricio Funes’ Seized Property

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has announced that the Specialized Domain Forfeiture Court of San Salvador has given authorization for the early sale of a home owned by Mauricio Funes. The property, situated in a residential area in Antiguo Cuscatlán, covers an area of ​​2,618 square meters and is also registered as Latin America Spas SA de CV.

According to the FGR’s Specialized Domain Forfeiture Unit, a total of 61 properties have been seized due to their acquisition with public funds by individuals associated with former President Funes, who is currently a fugitive in Nicaragua. Among the seized assets are various companies, a farm, a residence in Chile, and commercial premises.

This recent move to sell Funes’ residence demonstrates the government’s commitment to pursuing justice and reclaiming misappropriated public funds. The sale of the property is intended to recuperate some of the assets that were allegedly acquired through illicit means.

The Attorney General’s Office of El Salvador tweeted about the authorization, using the hashtag #DomainExtinction to highlight the importance of the Specialized Domain Forfeiture Court’s role in the case. The tweet includes a link to more information and a photo of the property.

This development marks another step towards justice in the ongoing investigation surrounding the alleged corruption and misuse of public funds during Funes’ presidency. The authorities continue to work diligently to uncover any further assets connected to the case.

By Marcela Juárez

