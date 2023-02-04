Home World Spy ball, crisis between US and China Blinken cancels visit to Beijing
World

Spy ball, crisis between US and China Blinken cancels visit to Beijing

by admin
Spy ball, crisis between US and China Blinken cancels visit to Beijing

New York – we’ve reached the balloon war between China and the United States, and it’s no joke. Because Beijing has tried to put a patch on the embarrassing crisis of the aerostatic aircraft that suddenly appeared over the skies of Montana, arguing that it is only a harmless civilian instrument for meteorological studies, which has gotten out of control.
Washington

See also  Brazil, gold miners fire on indigenous people in the Amazon

You may also like

Tesla, sentence after class action: “Musk is not...

Elon Musk pleads not guilty to fraud over...

UN, Tajani: Rome will host a summit on...

French Minister Boone in Rome: “The common goal...

Usa, they thought she was dead but she...

Turkey, 14 university students sentenced in Istanbul for...

Massacres in South Sudan as the Pope arrives....

Meloni in Berlin: “Yes to a sovereign wealth...

The Pope rebukes the leaders of South Sudan:...

Qatargate, Niccolò Figà-Talamanca released from prison – La...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy