New York – we’ve reached the balloon war between China and the United States, and it’s no joke. Because Beijing has tried to put a patch on the embarrassing crisis of the aerostatic aircraft that suddenly appeared over the skies of Montana, arguing that it is only a harmless civilian instrument for meteorological studies, which has gotten out of control.
Washington
Spy ball, crisis between US and China Blinken cancels visit to Beijing
New York – we’ve reached the balloon war between China and the United States, and it’s no joke. Because Beijing has tried to put a patch on the embarrassing crisis of the aerostatic aircraft that suddenly appeared over the skies of Montana, arguing that it is only a harmless civilian instrument for meteorological studies, which has gotten out of control.